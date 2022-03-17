Orient - Marian Rose (Conley) Bliss, age 90, of Orient, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on May 27, 1931, in Harrisburg, Ohio, the daughter of Challie and Etha (Farrow) Conley.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 69 years, Irus Bliss; five brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Melanie (John) Valone; granddaughter, Kyleen Bliss Valone; brother, Jack Conley; and an abundance of loving family and friends.
All are welcome to join her family at the Wellman Funeral Home (1455 North Court Street, Circleville) for visitation on Friday, March 18 from 4-7 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19.
Interment will follow at the Muhlenberg Township Cemetery.
View full obituary and send online condolences at welmanfuneralhomes.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Derby United Methodist Church (11792 London Road., Derby), where Marian and Irus began their amazing journey from wedded to eternal Bliss.
Marian Bliss