Marian F. Wolf, 89, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away Sunday December 6, 2020. Preceded in death by sisters Cornelia Kerscher, Lucille Shaffer, Mary Margaret Wolf and Martha Wolf; brothers Roman, Joseph, Raymond, Robert, Victor and William Wolf. Survived by sister, Helen Wolf, Ashville, Ohio; sister-in-law Maxine Wolf, New Holland, Ohio; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St. Burial, St. Joseph Cemetery. At Marian’s request, there will be no viewing. Face mask and Social Distancing is Mandatory. Arrangements by the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185.

To plant a tree in memory of Marian Wolf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments