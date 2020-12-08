Marian F. Wolf, 89, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away Sunday December 6, 2020. Preceded in death by sisters Cornelia Kerscher, Lucille Shaffer, Mary Margaret Wolf and Martha Wolf; brothers Roman, Joseph, Raymond, Robert, Victor and William Wolf. Survived by sister, Helen Wolf, Ashville, Ohio; sister-in-law Maxine Wolf, New Holland, Ohio; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St. Burial, St. Joseph Cemetery. At Marian’s request, there will be no viewing. Face mask and Social Distancing is Mandatory. Arrangements by the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185.
Tags
Recommended for you
Load comments
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.