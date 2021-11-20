Circleville - Marian Hallum, passed away Nov. 16, 2021 at the age of 93.
She was born Dec. 3, 1927, to Louis and Consola (Walker) Scholl in Fairfield, Alabama.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Alton Zach Hallum Sr.
Marian was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Circleville, for over 35 years. She held many positions within many organizations such as, president (three years) of Southwest Mother of Twins and the PTA. She was elected Ohio State Mother of the Year in 1967.
Marian will be remembered for her extensive volunteering efforts, from the gift shop at Berger Hospital to her church to her crocheting of baby blankets and hats for newborns at Berger Hospital.
She was a world traveler, computer enthusiast, avid golfer, and amateur photographer. She also spent time sewing some of her own clothes and gardening.
Marian loved her family and is survived by her sons, Zach Jr. (Cindy), Don (Julie), Randy (Cheryl) and Gary (Lisa); daughters, Robin (Doug) Hammesfahr, Deana (Richard) Fate, Diane (Steve) Dreizen, and Judy Parent (Jim Dignum).
She will also be missed by her 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren whose photos filled her house.
Marian also loved her church family and spending time with them.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, early next year, at the First Presbyterian Church, Circleville, Ohio.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave messages and condolence for Marian's family. Marian Hallum