Laurelville - Marian E. Kempton, of Laurelville, passed peacefully from this life Feb. 3, 2021 following an extended illness.
Marian was born Jan. 12, 1925, daughter of the late Wilbur D. Garrison and Henrietta Edmiston.
On Dec. 6, 1941, she married Elsworth E. Kempton, who passed away Dec. 19, 2005.
Surviving family members who will mourn her passing are sons, Teddy V. Kempton and D. Michael (Linda) Kempton; daughter, Linda A. Moss; grandchildren, Christina (Greg) Garrett, Brian (Nadine) Kempton, Kevin (Dee) Kempton, Rodney Kempton, Nick (Jennifer) Kempton and Rachel (Herb) Fitchpatrick; step-grandchildren, Tami (Ray) Moats, Angie (Eric) Schoonover and Amy (Tom) Hyme; 12 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by son, Larry Allen Kempton; granddaughter, Staci Ann Kempton; sisters, Betty (Harry) Kempton and Dorothy (Earl) Stevens; daughter-in-law, Mary Kempton; son-in-law, Kenny Moss Jr.; and stepfather, I.J. Edmiston.
Marian attended Laurel Hills United Methodist Church, Laurelville. A devoted mother, grandmother and homemaker, Marian loved her family deeply. She was always there with support, wise words and comfort for all. She and Elsworth felt privileged to share their home with granddaughters, Christina and Staci during their father's illness and passing.
A graveside service will be held 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston, with Pastor Jay Neff officiating.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
A special thank you to the staff at Logan Health Care for their kindness and care for Marian during her illness.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Marian Kempton