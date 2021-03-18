South Bloomfield - Marilyn A. Burke, 79, of South Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio.
Marilyn was born on Oct. 25, 1941 to the late William J. and Ethel Agnes (Nagel) Clark in Cincinnati, Ohio.
She had worked for years in banking at Diamond Savings and Loan and also in admissions at Memorial Hospital.
Marilyn attended St. Joseph Church in Circleville. She liked to travel with the Pickaway County Senior Center and was a huge Cincinnati Reds fan and she will be missed by her beloved dog, Toby.
Besides her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her brother, William J. Clark Jr.; and her sister, Ellen Marie Bauersfeld.
Marilyn is survived by sons, Douglas (Alisha) Burke, of South Bloomfield, and David (Trisha) Burke, of Kingsport, Tennessee; grandchildren, Emily and Elizabeth Burke, Cora (Parker) Emmett and Thomas Burke; nieces, Pamela (Wayne) Scudder, Karen Sue Dee; nephew, Michael (Sarah) Bauersfeld; great-nieces, Melissa Mefford and Lauren Sharp; best friend, Martha Neubauer.
Visitation with family will be held on Saturday, March 20 from 12 p.m. Noon until time of memorial service at 1 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 with Father Ted Machnik officiating.
Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Circleville.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pickaway County Senior Center, 2105 Chickasaw Drive, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Marilyn A. Burke