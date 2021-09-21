Marilyn Hardbarger

Circleville - Marilyn Irene Hardbarger, age 86, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
She was born Sept. 19, 1934, to her parents, John and Opal (Smith) Cain, in Circleville, Ohio.
The General Electric plant in Circleville was where she met her best friend and the love of her life, Delbert Hardbarger. They were married on June 13, 1953 and enjoyed 67 years of a wonderful marriage together.
Marilyn was an active, resilient and innovative mother who always supported her children in all of their pursuits and successes. She was also a loving grandmother who would willing stop her own world to be present for her grandchildren.
Marilyn enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. They especially loved their trip to Alaska.
She was very creative and enjoyed quilting and other artistic projects. She loved euchre and enjoyed playing the game with her family.
Marilyn was a generous soul who supported charitable causes that she could contribute to through her many talents. She enjoyed engaging people in conversation and never knew a stranger. Above all, Marilyn loved sharing time and laughter with her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Charles "Leonard" Cain, Joan Karshner, David "Ted" Cain, and Ronald Cain; as well as her husband, Delbert Hardbarger.
Left to mourn her passing are her children, Steven (Susan) Hardbarger, Debbie Sidwell and Rhonda (David) Gatzke; her grandchildren, Steven Duane Hardbarger, Stacey Thomas, Brooke Walker-Smith, Holly Sidwell, Christopher Gatzke and Alita St Clair; 12 great-grandchildren; and her canine buddy, Gizmo; and her feline companion, MooMoo.
Marilyn's family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to a 6 p.m. funeral service at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 151 East Main Street Circleville, Ohio with David Cain officiating.
Per her wishes, cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice in memory of her beloved husband, Delbert.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Marilyn's family. Marilyn Hardbarger