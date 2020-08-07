Marilyn L. Pence

Marilyn Louise (Hay) Pence, 75, of Lockbourne, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, after a relentless and arduous battle with breast cancer.
Marilyn was born on May 31, 1945, to the late Lewis Jonathon and Mary Catherine (Kuhlwein) Hay in Columbus, Ohio.
Marilyn was part of the first graduating class of Teays Valley High School in 1963. She then continued her education at Ohio University. Marilyn worked as a secretary at Scioto Downs until her marriage to Paul H. Pence on Dec. 27, 1970.
She fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a homemaker, loving mom and affectionate grandmother. Marilyn spent her life humbly serving others and making everyone who entered her home feel like family. Marilyn blessed others with her extensive Hallmark greeting card ministry, where she spent hours looking for “just the right card with just the right words.” She enjoyed working among the beauty of her bounteous flower gardens and was an avid reader.
Marilyn was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Lockbourne, where she taught Sunday School and Bible School for many years. She later attended Bethel Lutheran Church in Grove City.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law, Paul Pence Jr.
Marilyn is survived by husband of 49.5 years, Paul; children, Michelle Pence (Jeremy) Hamilton, Melinda Carna, Christopher Paul Jonathon (Christy) Pence; grandchildren, Peyton (fiancé Jessica Baer) Hamilton, Parker, Presley and Palmer “Lewey” Hamilton, Hunter, Melina and Mya Carna, Ashley, Logan and Jennalyn Pence; mother-in-law, Betty J. Pence; sister-in-law, Pam (Rodney) Kissell; and former son-in-law, Steve Carna.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 99 Commerce Street, Lockbourne with Reverends Kevin Pees and Peter Ray officiating.
The family will also receive visitation one hour prior to the funeral.
Interment will follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Lockbourne.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn’s memory may be made to: Pickaway Hands for Disabled, 210 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Online condolences can be shared at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.