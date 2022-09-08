Marilyn Norris

Columbus - Marilyn Kay Norris passed peacefully on Sunday, September 4th, 2022. Marilyn was born January 23rd, 1940 in Pickaway County, Ohio. She was the daughter of Kenneth and Ethel Jacobs. Marilyn graduated in 1962 from Riverside-White Cross School of Nursing and served her entire career at Riverside Hospital, culminating as a supervisor. She is survived by her two stepdaughters, Cynthia (John) Mendicino, Owenton, Kentucky, Claudia (Richard) Shultz, Albany, Ohio; six grandchildren, Sasha (Benjamin) Reid, Peter (Rosie Berardi) Shultz, Maxwell Shultz, Aaron Appleby, Lindsay Appleby, Joe (Rachael Santee) Mendicino; great grandchildren, Bowen and Maren Reid. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Joe Norris, her parents, her sisters; Carolyn, Joanne, Gloria, and Jane and her brother Ronald. Marilyn was a volunteer at her church, Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, where she was a member for over five decades. Marilyn enjoyed being an avid gardener, homemaker, and chef. One of her greatest passions was cooking and she delighted in spending time with both family and friends. She relished rooting for her favorite sports teams and later-in-life enjoyed classic westerns and cooking shows. Marilyn was a sharp observer and maintained her wry wit and humor about life, even as hers became more challenging. Marilyn was a loving grandmother who cherished sharing meals and holidays with her family. Visitation will be held from 4-6 PM on Monday, September 12, 2022 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church-Lytham Campus, 2300 Lytham Road, Columbus, Ohio 43220. Interment at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to LSS Faith Mission, 245 N Grant Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215 or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Marilyn Norris
To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Norris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
