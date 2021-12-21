Circleville - Marilyn Shirey, 76, of Circleville, passed away on Dec. 17, 2021.
She was born on March 17, 1945 in Jackson, Ohio to Kenneth and Anna (Martin) Seymour.
She was an avid Ohio State and Nascar fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Shirey; brothers, Willard and Roger Seymour; and grandson, Shawn Hoover.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Roma Shirey (Brock Dunham), Wayne (Carla) Shirey, Rhonda (Tim) Stump, Steve (Lori) Shirey, Bill (Tracy) Shirey; grandchildren, William (Elizabeth) Shirey, Elizabeth Shirey (Seth Ross), Layne Shirey, Allison Kellam, Nicholas Shirey, Spencer Shirey; great-grandchild on the way, Lilliana; brother, Wayne Seymour; sisters, Mary Thompson and Elizabeth Jones; sisters-in-law, Jenny and Susan Seymour; and by the family dog, Bull.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1-3 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Fayette County.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Marilyn Shirey