Circleville - Marion Gilmore, 85, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 15, 2022.
He was born on May 12, 1936 in Darbyville to Harold and Cora (Eddings) Gilmore.
He was chairman of Deaf Anglers Club and fishing was his No. 1 passion. He also enjoyed bowling for many years.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings, Clarence "Bill" Gilmore, Ethel Galloway, Sonny Gilmore and Myrna Ryan.
Marion is survived by children, Rory (Dana) Gilmore, Lisa (Russ) Eversole and Mary Gilmore; grandchildren, Josh, Mia, Mason, Levi, Seth, Robert Jr., Marcus, Eddie, Dominique, Marcellous, Marquita; and by great-grandchildren, Hadley, Zaylee, Lily and Henry.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating with burial to follow in Springlawn Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Marion Gilmore