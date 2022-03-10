Marion Grate

Circleville - Marion Colleen (Glick) Grate passed away Feb. 21, 2022.
She was born on June 12, 1935 to Noel and Clara Glick.
Marion married Robert Lewis Grate on April 11, 1954.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents; and stepfather, Barney Ballman; brother, Noel Glick; half-brother, Kenny Glick; and half-sisters, Georgia Hagy and Joann Cannon; Roberts parents, Rex and Mamie Grate; and Robert's sister, Doris VanSickle; grandsons, Andrew and Matthew Landis.
Marion is survived by her dear husband, Robert "Bob"; and her children, Don (Linda) Grate, Suzie (Dino) Picciano and Sherrie Landis.
She was blessed with nine grandchildren, Adam Grate, Abram Grate, Seth Grate, Antonina Picciano Duckles, Auralea Picciano Till, Nicholas Picciano, Julian Picciano, Heather Landis Seabrooks and Brittney Landis; and by 24 great-grandchildren.
Following with Marion's wishes, she was cremated.
There will be no services.
Robert and the family wish for donations to Promedica Hospice of Circleville as they provided amazing end-of-life care for Marion and the family.
