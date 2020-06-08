Marion Leroy Garner, 82, of Circleville, passed away on June 4, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 23, 1937 in Circleville to Ralph and Louise (Pontious) Garner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelina (McGlone) Garner.
Marion was an Army Ranger veteran, Kentucky Colonel and was a member of Pickaway Lodge #23 F. & A.M.
Marion is survived by his daughter, Nicole (Doug) Long; grandchildren, Caleb Brady, Nina Long and Brandon Long; great-grandchildren, Elleigh Brady, Andrew Scowden and Aaron Ijams.
Private services were held.
