Circleville - Marjoria May "Dolly" Owens Flebbe Picklesimer Norris of Circleville, OH made her trip to her forever home, surrounded by family on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Dolly leaves a legacy of 88 years. With all its blessings and tears and into the arms of her loving Lord and Savior. Dolly is the daughter of Madge Morris Roadon and Harvey Otto Owens who have preceded her in death. Dolly was born in Blue Creek, WV and moved to Columbus, OH at the age of 8 years old. Dolly is also preceded in death by her son Robert K. Picklesimer; daughter-in-law Sherry Picklesimer; her husband Robert E. Picklesimer 1950-1993, Jack Flebbe in 2010, James Norris in 2018 and companion Bud Snyder in 2022. Dolly was 1 of 7 children who have also preceded her in death-Virginia (Kump) Derrick, Harold (Joan) Owens, Charles (Eunice) Owens, Mary (Johnson) Queen, Harvey (Jo) Owens and Mildred (Bill) Bratka.
Dolly is survived by children Debbie (Mark) Peters, Cindy (Tom) Branscom, Garry (Cheri) Picklesimer, Larry (Kyme) Picklesimer, Barry Picklesimer and Dennis (Anita) Picklesimer; daughter-in-law Luann Picklesimer; 21 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, many honorary children and grandchildren; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; special friends Barb Lemaster, Rev. Orville Barry and family, Jennifer Bly.
Dolly was a member of Millport Chapel, served as Chaplain at South Bloomfield VFW and was an ordained minister.
A Special Thank You to Chris and Curt Moss for all their generosity and support and to Promedica Hospice.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15th with Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Thurs. June 16th at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103 with Chaplains Jim Ferrell and Dee Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Stoutsville.
In Lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dolly may be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences can be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Marjoria "Dolly" Norris
