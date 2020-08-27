Marjorie Ann Fullen, age 87, of Five Points, Ohio, passed away at home on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Fullen.
Marjorie is survived by her sister, Myra Pine; her children, Cathy (Gary) McCarty, Donna (Frank Cox) Fullen, Kenneth (Sheri) Fullen and Doug (Paula) Fullen; her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43143, (740)-869-2777, where her funeral service will follow the visitation and begin at 1 p.m. Monday with Pastor Bill Groves, officiating.
Burial will follow at Muhlenburg-Darbyville Cemetery, Darbyville, Ohio.
Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com to share a favorite memory of Marjorie or to send your condolences to her family.