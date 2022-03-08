South Bloomingville - Marjorie Neff, 84, of South Bloomingville, passed peacefully after a short illness on March 5, 2022 at Berger Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Neff; and companion, Lawrence "Shorty" Hart.
She was born on June 5, 1937 to her late parents, Riley and Ruth (Congrove) VanFossen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Virginia Routte and Dorothy Kiger; and brothers, Garry VanFossen and Gerald VanFossen; stepsons, Don Neff, Jim Neff, Joseph "Duke" Neff and Bob Neff.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Annette (Larry) Street, Joyce Martin, Barb (Rick) Halley, Roger (Linda) VanFossen; great-grandchildren, Brandyn (Brittney Street), Ray (Melanie) Martin, Tasha (Dan) Martin, Amelia (Trey) Moats, Harley Halley and B.J. VanFossen; great-grandchild, Kinsey Binkley; sister, Carolyn Truesdell; brothers, Frank and Larry VanFossen; and by stepdaughter, Shirley Arledge.
Marjorie was blessed with very special friends, Pam and Nora Pasco, Tom and Viviey Croft, Patty Jenkins and Mike and Judy Eveland.
She also has several nieces and nephews and step-grandchildren that she cherished.
Family and friends may pay their respects at a graveside service at Green Summit Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Marjorie Neff