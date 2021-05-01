Oak Island - Mark Douglas Lutz passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Born on Aug. 13, 1952 to Earl and Mary Lutz, Mark spent the majority of his life in Circleville raising his family with Joyce Lutz.
Anyone who truly knew Mark was witness to the potential for joy and adventure to be mined out of even the most seemingly ordinary moments. Mark celebrated the gift of life through laughter, music and the creation of special experiences for the ones he loved most. No one knew how to walk the razor's edge between mischief and trouble like Mark did. His loved ones consider themselves uniquely blessed to have spent even the smallest amount of time in his presence and will grieve this loss in ways that honor and celebrate his legacy.
Mark is survived by his two sons, Jesse and Andy (Stevie); and grandchildren, Bryton and Elliotte.
A celebration of his life will take place on Oak Island, North Carolina at a later date.
