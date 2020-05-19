Mark Stubbs passed away on May 17, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 28, 1952 to the late Dale and Irene Stubbs of Mt. Sterling, Ohio.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Blanchard, of Schenectady New York; niece, Beth DeLuca (Jaime), of Glenville, New York; nephews, Xavier DeLuca, of Glenville, New York, Rick (Cherol) Koch, of Dayton, Ohio, Adam (Vikki) Koch, of Dayton, Ohio, and Jeff Woodward, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
Mark was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Joyce (Richard) Koch.
Mark graduated from Westfall High School and was always an avid fan of the Ohio State University Buckeyes football team. The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Logan Elm Health Care for the care and support they gave Mark.
A graveside service will be private and held at the convenience of his family.