Marlin Clarence “Junior” Wolfe Jr., 49, of Laurelville, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 at OSU Medical Center after a brief illness.
He was born on Aug. 15, 1970, in Circleville, the son of Marlin C. Wolfe Sr., who survives, and the late Linda (Liff) Wolfe.
Marlin is also survived by his sisters, Teresa Wolfe (Mark Jenkins) and Mariellen (Bill) Randall; stepchildren, Tim (Jennifer) Howard, Amanda Pegelow, and Kristin Gattone; nephews, James Wolfe, Nick Unger, and Dylan Wolfe; niece, Tawnya Hutton; special cousins, Donnie and Jim Liff; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
Marlin was a lifelong truck driver and was employed by Grahm Trucking for many years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing cards and dice, and spending time with friends.
Private family funeral services will take place at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston, with Rev. James Vandagriff officiating.
A public graveside service will take place on Monday, March 23 at 2 p.m. in Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi.
Condolences can be made on Marlin’s online guest registry at ww.hillfhkingston.com.