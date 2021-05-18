Circleville - Marshall Wayne Winner Jr. went on to his next journey May 13, 2021 after a long fight with cancer.
He was born in Circleville on Feb. 15, 1947 to Marshall Wayne and Julia (Work) Winner, who proceeded him in death.
Wayne graduated from Circleville High School and Otterbein College and enlisted in the United States Navy directly upon graduation from Otterbein. He reached the rank of Lieutenant before being honorably discharged. Upon his discharge, he decided to move back to Circleville and join the family business, Circle Auto Parts.
Left to remember all the good times are his beloved partner, Debbie Williams; his son, Marshall Wayne III (Kirsty); grandchildren, Cessy and Charlie; stepchildren, Ryan (Kassidi Baldwin) Williams and Erin (Turhan) Jackson; and step-granddaughter, MayaJo. Also left behind are brothers, Joe (Kathy) Winner, and David (Hilda) Winner; special cousin, Linda Trimmer; several nieces, nephews, cousins and uncle James Trimmer.
Wayne was a member of B.P.O.E. #77. He was a Past Exalted Ruler and was a long-time treasurer of the trustees.
Wayne enjoyed traveling. Whether it was in his motorhome or in the Caribbean, Wayne was always on the move. He had many special friendships and if you were lucky enough to be one of those friends, you knew what a caring person he was.
Graveside service will take place Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Forest Cemetery.
An Elks service will take place at the graveside.
In keeping with Wayne's spirited Buckeye fandom, a "tailgate" will take place at 1250 Lancaster Pike following the service.
Arrangements are being handled by the Wellman Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Boulevard, Suite 210, Columbus, Ohio 43229 or the Pickaway County Hands for the Disabled, 210 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Marshall W. Winner Jr.