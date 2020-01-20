Martha A. Wolf, age 89, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Preceded in death by sisters, Cornelia Kerscher, Lucille Shaffer and Mary Margaret Wolf; brothers, Roman, Joseph, Raymond, Robert, Victor and William Wolf.
Survived by sisters, Marian and Helen Wolf, Ashville, Ohio; sister-in-law, Maxine Wolf, New Holland, Ohio; many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial 12 p.m. Wednesday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St.
Burial, St. Joseph Cemetery.
At Martha’s request, there will be no viewing.
Arrangements by the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185.
