Martha E. Bolender Hulse, age 93, passed away peacefully in her own home on Aug. 6, 2020.
She was born April 14, 1927 to her parents Byron and Jesse “Sampson” Bolender in Circleville, Ohio.
Martha was a graduate of Washington High School and was a skillful Bookkeeper for Gaib Equipment and Wyn Molded Plastics throughout her life.
She married her husband, Roy Maynard Hulse, on March 4, 1950 and they enjoyed a wonderful marriage until his passing.
Martha was very active in her faith as well as her church, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ashville. As a member of over 60 years, she served as treasurer and secretary for the church as well as the Women of the Church group. She also loved to sing in the church choir. Martha was a strong woman who never complained and was a hard worker that instilled those values into her children. She will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved her.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Maynard Hulse; her brother, David Bolender; and two sons-in-law, DJ Jordan and Ray Horn.
Left to mourn her passing are her children, David (Laura) Hulse, Daniel (Donna) Hulse, Ellen Jordan and Doris Horn; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street Circleville, on Wednesday Aug. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Martha’s graveside service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at Springlawn Cemetery with Laura Cavendish officiating.
Masks are required for services and social distancing is advised.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ashville, Ohio.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for the care they gave to Martha.
