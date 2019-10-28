Martha Jean Dumm, 88, of Amanda, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
She was born on Aug. 22, 1931 in Lancaster, and was the daughter of the late Ross Charles and Mabel Ruth (Henderly) Eschbaugh.
Marty was a 1949 graduate of Amanda High School.
She was a retired telephone operator, formerly employed by General Electric, RBM and Buckeye Mart. She was a member of Cedar Hill Calvary United Methodist Church and Olivedale Senior Citizens.
She is survived by four children, Michael (Helen) Dumm of Carroll, Bonnie (Terry) Keaton and Darlene (James) Vanover, both of Lancaster, and Ervin Dumm of Amanda; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Frederick Ervin Dumm, on July 21, 2019; sisters, Juanita Benadum and Yvonne Perrault; and brother, Charles Ross Eschbaugh.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda with Pastor Dean Queen officiating.
Burial will follow in Amanda Township Cemetery.
Family and friends may visit from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would like to especially thank Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion during Marty’s illness.
The family would like contributions to be made to Cedar Hill Calvary United Methodist Church in Martha’s memory.
Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com