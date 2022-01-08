Ashville - Martha Joy Smith, 86, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away at home on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Martha was born on Sept. 20, 1935 to the late Wiley and Rebecca Louise (Parrot) Clark in Dresden, Tennessee.
Martha was a graduate of Fordson High School and worked for Nationwide in customer service. She also had a home business baking delicious cakes.
Martha was a past member of Church of Christ in Circleville and recently, Heritage Church of Christ in Ashville.
She was involved in Scouting and 4-H. Martha enjoyed cooking and gardening. She thoroughly enjoyed and loved her grandbabies and great-grandbabies.
Besides her parents, Martha was preceded in death by husband, Marlin "Jim" Smith (2019); grandsons, Jacob Matthew Smith and Samuel Ryan Stewart; sister, Sandy Chapman; son-in-law, Gregory Moyer.
Martha is survived by children, Terry (Julie) Smith, of Sun City, Florida, Gina Moyer, of Ashville, Lisa Stewart, of Ashville, and Suzy (Shawn) Hartman, of Circleville; grandchildren, Caleb (Regina) Smith, Rachel (John Paul) Suchecki, Kara (Aren) Lappin, Joshua Smith, Adam (Sommer) Stewart, Madison (Trey) Murphy, Bryan (Ellen) Hartman, and Baylee Hartman; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Whitaker.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to time of funeral service at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 at Heritage Church of Christ, 30 Church Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103 with Pastor Terry Smith officiating.
Interment will follow at Forest Cemetery in Circleville.
A special thank you to OhioHealth Hospice for taking special care of our loving mother.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: OhioHealth Hospice, 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or Central Ohio Diabetes Association, 1100 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43201.
Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Arrangements and care of family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences can be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
Martha J. Smith