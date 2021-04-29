Circleville - Martha Louise Johnson, age 82, passed away April 26, 2021.
She was born Aug. 28, 1938 in Pickaway County to her parents, the late Orville and Edna (Fetherolf) Hart.
Martha retired from General Electric after many years. Martha was a longtime member of the Oakland United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Lloyd, Ray and Tom Hart; and sister, Margaret Rodgers.
Martha is survived by her husband, Robert Johnson; sons, Doug and Ron (Judi) Johnson; grandchildren, Staci and Heather; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard (Charlotte) Hart, Don Hart; sister, Flossie Conley; and by many nieces, nephews, other family, dear friends and church family.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from noon until the time of service.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Martha Johnson