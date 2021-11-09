McArthur - Martha Lowry, 82, of McArthur, passed away on Nov. 5, 2021.
She was born on March 16, 1939 in Vinton County to Harold and Velma (Brooks) McCathren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Milford Lowry Jr.
Martha is survived by her children, Michael (Patty) Lowry, Terri (Keith) Shiban, David (Sherry) Lowry; grandchildren, Amy Reedy, Tracy Slavik, Tiffany and Brittany Rinehart, Brandi Sperry; great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Micah, Chloe and Michael Rinehart III and Wyatt Sperry; sisters, Esther McKibben, Donna Reedy, Connie Carpenter, Diana Toney; and brothers, Chuck, Gary, Larry, Roger and Dennis McCathren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Martha Lowry