Circleville - Martha Lee Mills, 83, of Circleville, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2021 at Brown Memorial Nursing Home after an extended illness.
She was born on June 22, 1938, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Herbert and Dorothy (Davis) Mills.
Martha is survived by her loving siblings, Kenneth E. Hartley, of Circleville, Lonnie H. (Pat) Hartley, of North Platte, Nebraska, Karen Julian, of Amanda, and Masie Jo (Charles) Smith, of Maryland; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her sisters, Carolyn Harmon and Barbara Sue Morrison.
Martha shared her birthday with her brother, Lonnie; and nephew, Parker, which she thought was very special.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 29 at 1 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston, with Chaplain Dean Queen officiating.
Burial will follow in the Floral Hills Cemetery, Circleville.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from noon until the time of the service at Hill's.
Memorial donations may be made in Martha's honor to Shriners Hospitals for Children (2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607).
Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Martha's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Martha Mills