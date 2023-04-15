Martha [Rose] Ward

Mount Sterling - Losing a loved one affects everyone differently but we all have one thing in common: We all will miss you.
On Tuesday March 28, 2023 at the age of 73, Rose peacefully left this world. She was born on November 30, 1949 to the late Charles M. Wilkey and Josephine (Thompson) Wilkey Clanton. Rose grew up in Derby Ohio but she lived most of her life in Mount Sterling, Ohio. She was predeceased by special friend Ray Saunders, sisters Debbie Ward, Beverly Fusselman and nieces Terryia and Bridget, and her cat Frosty. Rose leaves behind her cherished children Jay Ward Jr and Krista Barbery(Nathan), special family friends Ed, Jennifer and Cathy. Rose was blessed to be nana to her pride and joy grandchildren : Collin, Branden, Leyam, Allison, Joey, Whitney, Savannah, Laylah, Skyler, and Oakleigh along with her cat Jezzy Bell. Rose also leaves behind two siblings, Charles James Wilkey (Zillah) of Witham Essex England and Vicki Wilkey (Robin) of Newark, Ohio along with nieces and nephews Michele, Darran ( Diane), Adrian (Tracy) , of England, Brandie Layton and family, cousin Diane McNeal and many more nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The highlight of Roses life was her grandchildren and spending as much time as possible with them. As a true mother does, she looked forward to visits from her kids as she was constantly worrying about them no matter how much they reassured her. She enjoyed calling her brother and telling stories about the days gone by and what the New York Yankees ball team was looking like this year, visiting with niece Brandie and her family as Brandie snuck in doing some chores, picking on her sister (as she would introduce her as 'My baby sister') and her trips to visit her brother in England .
In Rose's earlier years she liked riding horses (even though she broke her collar bone), taming wild cats, and working at Whiteys Market. She became the custodian of Darby Elementary School where she worked very hard (in those days she shoveled coal into a furnace). She made numerous friends and many followed when Darby school was demolished and the new Westfall Elementary opened. Rose touched many generations of children through her years at the school recounting stories of all. She had many close friends of teachers, students, parents, and staff of all schools through the years and kept in touch with so many until the end. I think I heard it mentioned that the Westfall reunions took place through phone calls and meals at Ben and Joys, special thanks to Joyce and lunch lady.
It wasn't easy for Rose to accept help as the Wilkeys are known to be stubborn and independent, however, she couldn't say no to her good friend and neighbor Christie's home cooked food as she brought her a plate everyday. Her good friends and neighbors Sandy and Tina shared their dogs with her and she thought the world of them. She even let her "baby" sister take her to do errands, but she still told her how to drive. Rose loved planting flowers of bright colors, watching the birds and squirrels with her cat. , eating ice cream all year long, watching scary movies, and the history channel .
She created a miniature village that she said was for the grandkids but I know she enjoyed it also. Rose favored Black Santas and many people added to her collection.
We invite you to join us at the Darby Elementary grounds/ building , 12051 London Road on April 23, 2023 from 1 - 4 pm as we celebrate the life of Rose Ward: mother, nana, sister, aunt. cousin, coworker, friend and neighbor. I have no doubt she will be smiling over us as we share pictures, stories, and refreshments in her memory . A tree will also be planted at the Darby School grounds through the Jr. Garden Club in her honor. Martha [Rose] Ward