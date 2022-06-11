Martha Smith

Laurelville - Martha Rose (Wolf) Smith, 98, of Laurelville, entered into Heaven on June 7, 2022 at Wyngate of Circleville. She was born March 25, 1924, in Laurelville, the daughter of the late Forest and Ruth (Davis) Wolf.
Martha is survived by her children, Betty (Eugene) Carter, of Kingston, and Roger (Rita) Weaver, of Laurelville; grandchildren, Pam Vollmar, Beth Carter, Angie (Brian) Martin, Joshua (Holly) Weaver, and Jasilyn (Brian) Fuller; great grandchildren, Trey Vollmar, Haylee Vollmar, Delaney Tittel, Kayden Tittel, Braeden Martin, Bennett Fuller, Isaiah Fuller, and Gemma Weaver; great-great grandchildren, Ella, Jax and Bentlee; sister, June Eveland; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husbands, James Weaver and Thomas Smith; and brother-in-law, Dwight Eveland.
Martha graduated from Laurelville High School in 1942 and attended Beauty School in Columbus. She worked as a beautician and owned her own salon in Lancaster, Ocean Wave, for 33 years. Martha was a member of the Pythian Sisters for over 50 years and served as the secretary of the Laurelville Alumni Association for numerous years. She was a faithful member of the Laurel Hills United Methodist Church, Laurelville, and was a choir member for many of those years.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Laurel Hills United Methodist Church with Rev. Brian Davis presiding. Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi. The family will receive friends on Monday from noon until the time of the service at the church. Services have been entrusted to the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Martha's honor to the Laurel Hills United Methodist Church (16301 St. Rt. 56, Laurelville, OH 43135), or Promedica Hospice (116 Morris Rd, Suite B, Circleville, OH 43113). Condolences can be made on Martha's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Martha Smith
