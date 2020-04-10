Martha York, 81, of Circleville, passed away on April 8, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 8, 1938 in Circleville to Vernon and Evelyn (Holland) Lowery.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Eva Mae, Evangelin “Vannie”, Rosemary and Roberta Jo “Bobbie”.
Martha is survived by her husband, Alvin C. York; children, Sheryl (Michael) Petty and A. Douglas “Doug” York; grandchildren, Chad (Jennifer) Lindsey, Matthew (Kendra) Lindsey, Nicole (David Stanton) Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Kevin and Liam; and by sister, Veronda “Ronnie”.
A graveside services will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Parkinson Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. #265, Columbus, Ohio 43231.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.