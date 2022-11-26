Circleville - Marvin Rittinger, 89, of Circleville passed away on November 22, 2022. He was born on December 12, 1932 in Pickaway County to Roy and Amy (Williams) Rittinger. He was a lifelong farmer with his family, a 1954-1957 Army Veteran serving in Army Security Agency at Vint Hill Farm, VA where he met his wife Janice Lunceford. They were married for 58 years before her death. He was a member of Emmett Chapel UMC for years and then Crossroads Church. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Charles and Wheeler Rittinger. Marvin is survived by his children David (Doris), William (Lydia) Rittinger, Elaine (Glen "Chip") Follis, Amy (Tommy) Royster and Paul (Beth) Rittinger, grandchildren Benjamin Rittinger, Lindsay (Eric Porter) Rittinger, Maggie (Aaron) O'Reilly, Samantha and Mallory Rittinger, Seth Follis, Emily Rittinger, Nicholas (Kayla), Alex, Abbey Poorman, Brooklyn and Matthew Rittinger and by great grandchildren Kellin, Judson, Charlie, Beckett, Roy, Laken and Jax. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Throckmorton officiating. Burial will follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday at the funeral home from 4-8 pm. The family wishes to thank Logan Elm Healthcare for the care that Marvin received. Memorial Contributions are suggested to Logan Elm Healthcare, 370 Tarlton Road, Circleville, Ohio, 43113. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Marvin Rittinger
To plant a tree in memory of Marvin Rittinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
