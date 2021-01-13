Mary A. Spangler

Mary Annabel (Norris) Spangler, 95, of Ashville, passed away on Jan. 12, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 14, 1925 in Pickaway County to Howard and Famah (Martin) Norris.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walton W. Spangler, on Jan. 1, 2018; sisters, Evelyn Kull, Martha Ogle; and brother, Darrell Norris.
Annabel was a Walnut Township High School graduate, life member of East Ringgold UMC, former employee of The Savings Bank, matron for her husband Sheriff Walt Spangler, was a homemaker, loved to sew, and in recent years, listened to many books on tape.
She enjoyed time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Annabel is survived by her children, Carol Ann (David) Baker, Warren (Janet) Spangler, Karen (Jerry) Kelley; grandchildren, Jennie Baker (Rob Wheaton), Lindsay Baker (Chris Diken), Tyson (Jenna) Spangler, Jason (Mary Beth) Green, Jamie Spangler, Shannon Montiel and Jackie (Steve) Tilling; 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Naomi Hay; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 1 p.m., Reber Hill Cemetery.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
The family wishes to thank Pickaway Manor Assisted Living staff, Ohio Health Hospice staff and doctors, hospital physicians and nurses.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, Massachusetts, 01061, or Pickaway Senior Center Meals on Wheels, 2105 Chickasaw Dr. P.O. Box 565 Circleville Ohio, 43113.
