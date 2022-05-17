Mary Ann Carle

Circleville - Mary Ann (Ward) Carle, 95, passed away on May 14 at her home. She was born on March 21, 1927 in Jackson, Ohio to Edward and Della (Spohn) Ward. Mary Ann worked as a cashier for the Kroger supermarket for 11 years. On December 29, 1954 she married Joseph A. Carle and they were married for over 67 years. Mary Ann moved to Pickaway County where she became a farmer's wife and the mother of seven children. As a financial secretary, she assisted her husband in operating the NFO Livestock Collection Point in Williamsport for almost 30 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by Jacob (Leann) Carle of Williamsport, Mary Jo (Nathan) Thompson of Franklin, KY, Robert (Liz) Carle of Columbus, Edward (Joni) Carle of Hilliard, Patricia (David) Case of Chillicothe, and Teresa (Phil) Downey of Hilliard. Also 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, William Carle. Music has always been an important part of Mary Ann's life beginning in Jackson City Schools where she performed in vocal and piano competitions in the annual music festival - the Eisteddfod. Also in Jackson, she was a choir member and organist at Holy Trinity Church and also sung in the community ladies' choir. In Circleville, Mary Ann was a choir member, cantor, and organist at St. Joseph Church for many years and she enjoyed playing the piano at the Pickaway County Senior Center and at local nursing homes. Mary Ann was an active church member serving on various committees and as an Altar Society officer and rummage sale director for many years. The family would like to thank Promedica Hospice Nurse Misti Steger and aid Holly Clark for their care, love, and friendship to Mary Ann. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Westfall Cares (Food Pantry) or Promedica Hospice Circleville. A visitation will held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, Circleville. A rosary service will follow at 7 PM. A funeral mass will occur Friday, May 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Circleville. Please visit https://bit.ly/3wi3rIN to leave online messages of support. Mary Ann Carle
