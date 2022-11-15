Lockbourne - The family is saddened to announce that Mary Ann Hopkins of Lockbourne, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 80 on November 11, 2022. Mary Ann (Hinson) Hopkins was born to Wilber Ernest and Mildred Louise (Sowers) Hinson in Vinton County, Ohio on July 15, 1942. She was a graduate of Allensville H.S., class of 1959. She was joined to James R. Hopkins in holy matrimony on December 10th, 1960. Mary Ann's greatest love apart from Jesus, was her family. She spent the younger years of her childrens' lives at home with them, which she considered one of her greatest joys. She later worked for JC Penney's, where she met many lifelong friends. Her working career ended with her position at Lowendick Construction, a company very close to her and James' heart. Mary Ann and James enjoyed their retirement years being surrounded by their many grandchildren and eventually their great grandchildren.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her father, Wilbur Ernest Hinson, her mother, Mildred Louise Hinson, and step-mother, Leona Hinson.
She is survived by her husband, James R. Hopkins; children, James R. (Kelly) Hopkins of Orient, OH, Marsha J. (Robert) Redfield of Powell, OH, Melissa Funk (Craig Erhardt) of Lancaster, OH; grandchildren, Ashley (Colt) Cline of Ashville, OH, Jessica (Andrew) Bowen of Orient, OH, Sean (Anne) Flannery of Delaware, OH, Chelsea (Hunter) Sintobin of Westerville, OH, Alex (Kaley) Redfield of Grandview, OH, Matthew Redfield (Sara Pardi) of Granview, OH; great-grandchildren, Brady and Emery Cline, Noah and Morgan Bowen, Adeline Flanery, and Eloise Sintobin; and sister Martha (James) Rice of Ashville, OH.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 with Pastor Lonnie Potts officiating. Interment will follow in Harrison Township Cemetery, S. Bloomfield. Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com Mary Ann Hopkins
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Hopkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
