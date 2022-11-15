Mary Ann Hopkins

Lockbourne - The family is saddened to announce that Mary Ann Hopkins of Lockbourne, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 80 on November 11, 2022. Mary Ann (Hinson) Hopkins was born to Wilber Ernest and Mildred Louise (Sowers) Hinson in Vinton County, Ohio on July 15, 1942. She was a graduate of Allensville H.S., class of 1959. She was joined to James R. Hopkins in holy matrimony on December 10th, 1960. Mary Ann's greatest love apart from Jesus, was her family. She spent the younger years of her childrens' lives at home with them, which she considered one of her greatest joys. She later worked for JC Penney's, where she met many lifelong friends. Her working career ended with her position at Lowendick Construction, a company very close to her and James' heart. Mary Ann and James enjoyed their retirement years being surrounded by their many grandchildren and eventually their great grandchildren.

