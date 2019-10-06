Ms. Mary Beth Morgan of Seymour, Texas, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
She was born Nov. 21, 1942, in Circleville, Ohio, to Carroll and Eleanor (Vandervort) Morgan.
Mary Beth spent most of her childhood riding horses on the family farm and graduated from Circleville High School in 1960. A mother and cosmetologist, Mary Beth began her family in Ohio but later relocated to Georgia. A woman of tenacity and a sense of adventure, Mary Beth moved her life west to states including Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and to the far northwest of Anchorage, Alaska. Along the way, Mary Beth picked up more trades including waitress, semi-truck and bus driver, telephone operator, sheriff dispatcher, and a Tonto National Forest employee.
With a passion for the 19th Century “Wild West” and Native American history and folklore, Mary Beth was an avid consumer of western books and films. Inspired by the genre, Mary Beth wrote short stories and poems that were often published in local papers in the Tonto Basin area of Arizona.
Later in life, Mary Beth became a diligent ancestry researcher. She confirmed family history in the settlement of early Pickaway County, Ohio, members of the Union Army for the Civil War, and established ancestral roots in Ireland, Wales, and western Europe.
Mary Beth is survived by her two sons, Shawn and Shannon Stevens; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Sherri (Stevens) Morgan.
With regard for her fondness of the Circleville Pumpkin Show, a graveside service will be held on Oct. 18, at 1:30 p.m., at Forest Cemetery, 905 N. Court St., Circleville, Ohio.