Chillicothe - Mary E. Boniphant, 61, of Chillicothe, went to be with the Lord at 9:23 a.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
She was born Sept. 24, 1959, in Circleville, to the late Mildred Shepherd.
Surviving are children, Shaun Lawson, Mindy Lawson, Douglas Whitson, Heather Yoder and Jamie Molar; grandchildren, Jason Freeman, Miranda Freeman and Riley Whitson; brothers, Everett (Jane Jett) Payne and Harold (Kim) Payne; a sister, Tina Rager; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends whom she considered family.
Predeceased by mother, Mildred Payne; a granddaughter, Allison Whitson; and a sister, Norma Shepherd.
Mary had attended the First Wesleyan Church.
Mary was loved by her family and many friends and she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Family and friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021.
There will be no funeral services.
In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com. Mary Boniphant