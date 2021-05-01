Circleville - Mary Caroline Evans, 85, of Circleville, passed suddenly from this earth on April 26, 2021 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.
She was born on April 24, 1936 to Charles and Marie (Riggin) Boldoser in Circleville.
Mary married William A. Evans on May 14, 1960.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Ned (Connie) Boldoser; and her sister, Betty Boldoser.
Mary is survived by her husband, William A. Evans; brother, Charles (Rena) Boldoser; and sister, Joyce Hedges; daughter, Robin (Chris) Smith; and son, Eric (Heather) Evans; grandchildren, James Ethan (Janae) Smith, Nicholas Smith, Mattabesett Smith, Holden Evans, Brock Evans.
Mary is loved deeply by her family and will be greatly missed.
Care entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger, Circleville, Ohio.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave messages and condolences for Mary's family. Mary C. Evans