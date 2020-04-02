Mary (Curl) Vincent, age 96, of Orient, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020.
Born to the late Lawrence W. and Lydia (Pooler) Curl, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry Robert “Bob” Vincent.
She retired from Key Bank Corporation and was a member of Sterling Chapter #74, O.E.S. and a faithful member of Derby United Methodist Church.
