Washington CH - Mary Elizabeth (Hollar) Brill, age 87, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Court House Manor in Washington Court House.
She was born on Sept. 1, 1934 in Madison County to Charles and Helen (Morgan) Hollar.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack L. Brill; son, Charles R. Brill; brothers, Joseph, Keith, Motts, Harvey, John, and James Hollar; and sisters, Frances Edwards, Arietta Timmons, Martha Follrod, and Charlotte Jacobs.
Survivors include her children, Lewis (Rhonda) Brill, of Mechanicsburg, Cora Johnson, Rachel Rheinscheld, and Ruth (Bill) Darst, all of Mt. Sterling; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren; and sister, Cora Mathews, of Washington Court House.
Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
Mary dearly loved and enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, working in her flower bed, and watching the birds on the bird feeder. She had a very kind and gentle heart and always wanted to help others.
She was a graduate of Madison Mills High School and she retired from the RCA Plant in Circleville.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec, 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home, 223 West Market Street, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160, with Pastor Chris Conley officiating, with burial to follow at the Range Township Cemetery.
Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday morning from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Mary E. Brill