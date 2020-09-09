Mary Ellen Martin, 73, of Frankfort passed from this life on Sept. 4, 2020.
She was the daughter of Wilbert and Ruby (Spindler) Streitenberger, who preceded her in death, as well as her brother, Robert Streitenberger.
On Feb. 18, 1977, she married the love of her life, Jack A. Martin, who passed from this life on May 3, 2014.
The last years of her life she wanted nothing more than to be reunited with him. Today, they are together again.
She is survived by her daughters, Janelle (Lemuel) Carroll and Linsey Martin; and her constant companion, Raggs. Two grandchildren, Logan (Katie) and Zander Carroll; and two great-grandchildren. Nephews, Ryan (Jessica) Streitenberger, Kevin (Laura) Streitenberger; four great-nieces/nephews, Joseph, Leylianna, Justin, and Hayley Streitenberger; and her Aunt Marilyn Spindler.
Mary Ellen was a bus driver at Adena Schools for 15 years, and at Chillicothe City Transit for another 15 years. She was a volunteer EMT for Concord Township for many years. She was the constant life of the party. She lived for Saturday's and the Buckeyes. She will be missed by many friends and her family.
A special thank you to Jessica Streitenberger and Heartland Hospice who provided such loving care in last days of her life.
At her request, there will be no services.
