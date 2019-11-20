Mary E. Pritchard

Mary Elizabeth (Cradlebaugh) Pritchard, 80, of Milton, West Virginia, formerly of Laurelville, entered into heaven on Nov. 19, 2019 at Saint Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
She was born on Sept. 9, 1939, in Laurelville, the daughter of the late Charles and Bessie (Schwalbach) Cradlebaugh.
On July 2, 1974, she united in marriage with her loving husband, Charles C. Pritchard, who survives.
Mary is also survived by her loving children, Stephen Murray, Theresa (Doug) Scarey, Christopher (Tonya) Murray, Christina (Jerry) Coleman, John (Angie) Murray, Timothy Pritchard, Mark (Lori) Pritchard, Charles Anthony Pritchard, and Brian (Megan) Pritchard; numerous special grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she cherished; and sister, Lou Ann Creedon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles, Mack and Bill Cradlebaugh, Helen Hiles and Elva Rogers.
Mary graduated from Laurelville High School Class of 1958 and attended the Community Baptist Church, Guyandotte, West Virginia.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Community Church (15290 state Route 327, Laurelville, Ohio 43135) with Rev. Mike Plants officiating.
Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
