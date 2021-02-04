Mary Easter

Circleville - Mary Kathryn Krimmel Easter, age 87, passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2021.
She was born Aug. 4, 1933 to her parents, Lawrence Krimmel and Martha Herrnstein Krimmel.
As a lifelong resident of Ohio, she was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. Mary was well-loved in her small town and a pillar of the community. Mary was the mother of three children, and dearly loved her eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jerald (Jerry) Easter, to whom she was married for 52 years; and by her daughters, Lynne Svetek and Cheryl Doles.
She is survived by her son, Jerry (Debbie) Easter; sister, Betty (Orville) Jacobs; grandchildren, Jason (Michelle) Easter, Jennifer (John) Power, Kenton (Heather) Svetek, Kristin (Jeff) Marks, Valerie Easter, Ashley (Ryan) Pelletier, Aaron Doles, and Jared (Nerissa )Svetek; her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by sister-in-laws, Nancy George and Nancy Easter; son-in-law, Allen Svetek; daughter-in-law, Della (Jerry) Eckart; as well as nieces and nephews, and a host of longtime friends.
Mary was dedicated to her family, her faith and her community. She was a very devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church. After retiring from public service at the Pickaway County Recorder's Office, she went on to volunteer at the Emergency Clearinghouse Food Pantry for nearly two decades before retiring from there in July 2020. She has been recognized for years of service helping those that needed it the most by trying to better the lives of those around her. She was an example to live by and will be missed dearly by those that had the privilege of knowing her.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 10 to noon at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 135 East Mound Street.
Mary's funeral service will follow at noon at the church.
Burial will follow at Forest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the Emergency Clearinghouse Food Pantry or Heartland Hospice. Mary Easter