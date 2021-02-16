Circleville - Mary Anne Edsall, age 68, passed away on Feb. 9, 2021.
She was born May 15, 1952 in Johnson City, Tennessee. Her parents were Harold and Hilda "Scheve" Vayhinger.
Mary Anne earned her Bachelor's degree from Ohio Northern University and served her community as a well-respected educator for Circleville City Schools for more than 25 years. She enthusiastically substituted, then taught AP U.S. history, as well as American and world history. Everything Mary Anne did, she put 200 percent into it.
She served as former president of the Berger Hospital Guilds, former member of Circleville Junior Women's, member of P.E.O., and was part of Alpha Xi Delta sorority in college. Mary Anne was also an environmentalist, and even received the Ohio Environmentalist of the Year Award for her work in Pickaway County. She also served on the Ohio Governor's Emergency Response Commission.
Along with being a strong woman in her community, she was the beloved matriarch of her family. She will be missed dearly by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Mary Anne is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Barbara Tuttle.
Left to mourn her passing is her husband of 47 years, Kenneth Edsall; her children, Allison (Jason) Alexander, Aaron (Inna) Edsall and Melanie (Luke) Schumaker; her grandchildren, Anneliese, Blake and Kaitlyn Alexander, Maxim and Konstantin Edsall, and Riggan Schumaker.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street Circleville.
Mary's funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. with Ted Machnik officiating at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circleville City School Foundation, 388 Clark Drive Circleville, or online CirclevilleCitySchoolFoundation.org/donate.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Mary's family. Mary Edsall