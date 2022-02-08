Circleville - Mary Ellen Rader, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 24, 2022 at The Wyngate Senior Living Community.
She was born Dec. 4, 1935 to Robert and Florence (Stout) Rader.
Mary Ellen was a graduate of the Class of '53. While she was a student, she worked in the school system for Mr. Cress and assisted him in his position as treasurer of the school board.
She was active in the CHS Reunion of the 50 plus CHS graduates. After retiring from CHS, she went to work at The Savings Bank and worked for 10 more years.
Mary Ellen worked with the Pumpkin Show Selection Committee for several years and attended the Circleville Community United Methodist Church.
Her true love was her dogs. There were a number of dogs that she loved over the years. She enjoyed walking the dogs, the many people that stopped to talk with them, and their company.
She also loved to travel. She covered a good bit of ground doing so; from Alaska to the Western National Parks; from Mexico to North Dakota; the East Coast to the Gulf of Mexico.
She was also a member of the Class of '53 Lunch Bunch, who met once a month.
Unfortunately, her illness slowed her down over the last few years. She will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at Forest Cemetery, Circleville.
Care entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service.
Contributions in Mary Ellen's memory may be made to Pickaway County Partners for Paws, PO Box 282, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
