Circleville - Mary Ellen Smith, 82, of Circleville passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, surrounded by her family when God called her home. Mary Ellen was born in Glouster, Ohio on March 27, 1940 to the late Steve and Lillian (Dixon) Toth. Mary was also preceded in death by her brother John, and infant brother James. Mary Ellen, as she was known in Glouster, graduated from Trimble High School in 1958 and was so very proud to be a coal miners' daughter. She worked as a pharmacy technician at Rich's drug store for over 20 years, and Schieber's pharmacy for 6 years. She used her technician abilities to cure numerous family ailments throughout the years. Mary enjoyed being in the kitchen, was always happy putting together a meal for the family, and proud of her Hungarian heritage, there was always plenty of food and no one left hungry. She especially liked making various confections and everyone's favorite, her famous nut rolls, over the Christmas holiday. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, feeding the birds, shopping, taking vacations and attending the Pumpkin Show. Mary is survived by her loving husband and dedicated caregiver of 40 years, Doug Smith; three daughters: Teresa Benton (Jeff) of North Port, Florida, and Julie Johnson (JR), and Mindy Strong (Joe); two sons Doug Smith Jr. (Steve), and Bob Smith (Jennifer); six grand-children: Caitlyn Zahard (Kenley Parker) of Blissfield, Michigan, Laney Smith, Olivia Smith, Zach Skinner (Taylor Johnson), Hunter Strong (Katie Moore), and Tyler Rowland (Sarah); five great-grandchildren: Carson Skinner, Bentley Skinner, Vincent Rowland, Althea Parker, and Azalea Parker; "bonus great-grandchildren" Lillian and JT Johnson, and she was looking forward to meeting her next great grandson due in June. She had many long-time acquaintances in Circleville, and was especially grateful for her best friend and neighbor Cindy Stonerock. Mary was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she so cherished the role of "Nanny." She treated all her grandchildren with love and support and was certain not to miss important milestones in their lives. She attended numerous sporting events, graduations, weddings, and many other significant moments. Mary leaves behind a family who will miss her dearly and treasure the time and many memories they had with her, while living each day to honor her legacy. The family received friends on Monday, December 26 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger funeral home. The funeral was on December 27 with the burial at Forest Cemetery, Circleville. Please visit www.schoedinger to sign the online guest book. Mary Ellen Smith
Tags
Recommended for you
Load comments