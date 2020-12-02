Mary Etta Cline, 73 of Ashville, passed away Sat. Nov. 28, 2020 at her home. She was born Oct. 27, 1947 in Circleville to the late Virgil “Shorty” Devors and Ethel Hanson Smith. Mary Etta was a graduate of Teays Valley Class of 1965 and worked as legal secretary for a number of years and was the Avon Lady for many years. She was a member of Zion UM Church and loved singing.
Preceded in death by her parents and a stepfather Jerome Lynn Smith. Survived by her husband of 55 years, Jackie R. Cline; children Jackie Ray (Mary Jo); Robin (Danny), James (Kathy), AJ (Tanisha), and Justin (Jenna); grandchildren Jacklyn (Brian) Josh (Carrie), Jeff, Ariah, Layla, Jalin, Kyson, JoJo, Brooke, Joey (Kali), Liz (Lance), Zach, Kess, Elena, Xander, Jordan, Alyssa, Taylor, Caiden, Lilly and Milo; great grandchildren Brady, Nolan, Seraphina, Gwen, Eli, Ellie, Ryleigh and Waylon; sister Vicki (Crisp) Vickers; brother Mark (Wendy) Devors; numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Fri. Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ty Myers officiating at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103. Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com