Mary Gibson

Delaware - Mary Louise (Reeser) Gibson, of Delaware, passed peacefully from this Earth Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at her home, Ohio Living Sarah Moore.
Born April 24, 1922, she was in her 100th year.
George A. and Hallie (Timmons) Reeser had 10 children. Mary was next to youngest.
She was a proud graduate of the Circleville High School class of 1940. She soon met her future husband, James (Jim) Gibson, at a church function.
After their marriage in 1942, the couple lived initially in Circleville, then moved to Columbus and finally settled in Delaware County, where they raised their family.
Jim and Mary were long-standing members of the Living Church of God.
Left to honor her memory are daughters, Charlene (John) Howison and Terri O'Connell; son-in-law, Sean O'Neil; grandchildren, Andre Howison, D. Matthew Howison, Jessica Schleder and Emily (Ryan) Thornlow; great-grandson, Kellan Thornlow; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by husband, James; son, J. Michael (Mike) Gibson; and daughter, Crystie O'Neil; brothers, George, Howard, Robert, Harold and infant Harry Reeser; sisters, Florence Laessle, Mabel Clark, Helen Schoonorer, and Mildred Bennett.
Mary was well-known and much loved for her warm heart and caring ways. She was kind to everyone who crossed her path and had a wonderful way of putting people at ease.
She was an industrious housekeeper and a good cook. Her potato salad and her chicken and noodles were much anticipated dishes at family dinners.
Mary was proud of her family and she treasured her friends. One of her many virtues was her genuine gratitude for all that was good in her life.
Pastor Wayne Engle will officiate private graveside services for the family at noon, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at the Fairview Cemetery in Ostrander.
Friends may call 10-11:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015.
In honor of the excellent excellent care provided to Mary during the years she lived at Sarah Moore, the family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be directed to the Sarah Moore Service Board, 26 North Union Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015.
Condolences and memories may be expressed at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Robinson Funeral Home is serving the family.
Mary Gibson