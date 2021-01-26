Circleville - Mary Gibson, 90, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021.
She was born on July 17, 1930 in Pickaway County to Earl and Ethel (Luckhart) Lee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gibson; and children, Kathy Keaton, Ruth Robison, James Rigsby and Herman David Diltz.
Mary is survived by her children, Loretta Gibson and Eddie (Elisha) Diltz; numerous grandchildren; three brothers, Sonny, Pete and James Lee; and by many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Forest Cemetery.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Mary Gibson