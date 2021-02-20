Mary Hitch

Frankfort - Mary Virgene Hitch, 83, of Frankfort, died on Tuesday evening, Feb. 16, 2021, at her home.
She was born on Thursday, June 3, 1937 in Ross County to the late Harold and Arlene Mace Albert.
On Oct. 1, 1955, she married William F. Hitch and he preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 2007.
She is survived by her children, Cameron Nesser, of Chillicothe, William E. (Gail) Hitch, of Frankfort, Cheryl (Clay) Carmean, of Grove City, Shane (Rebecca) Hitch, of Chillicothe; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sue (William) Anderson, of Chillicothe, Judy (Gene) Stucke,y of Tampa, Florida; one brother, Harold (Becky) Albert, of Salem; special cousin, Sally Donahue; special friends, Carolyn Elder and Ronald and Virginia Davis; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Kimberly Shoemaker; one grandson, Clark Carmean; one great-granddaughter, Nora Larson.
Mary was a 1955 graduate of Clarksburg High School and was a proud Eagle. She was a member of Brown's Chapel United Methodist Church and a member of their U.M.W. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star 502. She was also a member of the Frankfort Garden Club.
In her younger years, Mary enjoyed riding horses. She was a member of the Mt. Logan Riding Club. She spent many years making baskets and growing flowers. She loved country music and loved to dance the Jitterbug.
Mary's family would like to give a special thank you to Adena Hospice; nurses, Jamie and Shelly; and to all of Mary's wonderful caregivers.
No calling hours will be held.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 in Brown's Chapel Cemetery.
All in attendance will be required to wear facial coverings and socially distance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Brown's Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Sue Brown, 16280 Westfall Road, Clarksburg, Ohio 43115 .
The Ebright Funeral Home is serving the family.
Those wishing to sign Mary's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Mary Hitch