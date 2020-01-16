Mary Holbrook, 89, of Waverly, formerly of Circleville, passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 15, 2020.
She was born on March 27, 1930 in Columbus to Ervin and Grace (Curtis) Lynn.
Mary was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Ralph Holbrook, in 1993; son, Steve Holbrook; siblings, Jerry and Dick Lynn, Josephine Wellington, and Ethel Stewart.
Mary is survived by her siblings, Carl (Hazel) Lynn and Don (Dottie) Lynn; grandchildren, Mindy Holbrook and Wesley Holbrook; great-grandchildren, Cody (Arika) Ford and Dusty Ford, Laura Dresbach, Emma, Preston and Reagon Holbrook; great-great-grandchild, Adalynn Clark; and by many nieces and nephews.
Special friend, Nita Hall. Mindy would like to thank Nita for all of her help over the years. A special thank you to great-grandchildren, Cody (Arika) & Dusty Ford for their wonderful dedication and care for our O.G. We were truly blessed with a special Grandma.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Jackson Township Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1015 Georgia Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113