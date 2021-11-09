Ashville - Mary R. Hume, 88, of Ashville, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Brown Memorial Home, Circleville.
She was born Sept. 8, 1933 in Williamsport. A daughter of the late Lewis A. McCallister and Helen L. (Ward) Kennedy and stepfather Pearl F. Kennedy.
Mary was a graduate of Ashville-Harrison High School.
She had retired from Ohio Health/Grant Hospital and started with Old Mercy Hospital after a total of 46 years.
Mary enjoyed working in her yard and could be found caring for her yard and flower gardens. She also loved her beagle, Penny; and other pets, Peanut and Hank.
Preceded by parents; son, David Mark Wilson; sister, Wilma T. Lundy Ward; brothers, Jack and Jim McCallister.
Survived by daughter, Vicky Lynn Eitel-Ward (husband Paul Ward); sisters, Shirley McCallister (Dwight) Norris, Connie Kennedy Noel; brothers, Ralph (Karen) Kennedy, and Gary Kennedy; special sister-in-law, Judy Bauguess; special niece, Lorinda Noel; with numerous other nieces and nephews .
Friends may call on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. in the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville with Pastor Stephen Palmer officiating.
Burial will follow in Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield.
Family request in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pickaway County Dog Shelter, 21253 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville 43113.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Mary Hume